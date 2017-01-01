NEWS Little Mix & CNCO and Justin Bieber take on Dua Lipa for top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Two huge new songs are taking on Dua Lipa for this week’s Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Last week’s chart-topper New Rules by the singer-songwriter continues to lead the way on today’s Official Chart Update, but less than 2,000 combined sales separate the Top 3 at the halfway stage of the chart week.



Currently at Number 2 is Reggaeton Lento (Remix) by Latin American boyband CNCO and Little Mix. The original version of the track has already been a huge hit in South America - and the addition of Little Mix is set to propel it to success in the UK on this Friday’s Official Chart.



Also contending for this week’s Number 1 is Justin Bieber’s brand new single. Friends – a collaboration with hit producer BloodPop – opens at Number 3 in today’s update.



Meanwhile, P!nk’s What About Us is holding strong in the Top 5, up one place to 4, and Calvin Harris’ Feels ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean drops 2 to 5.



Two songs could be entering the Top 10 for the first time this week. James Hype’s More Than Friends ft. Kelli-Leigh – a dance re-work of En Vogue’s Don’t Let Go (Love) – leaps seven places to 9, and J Balvin & Willy William’s Mi Gente hops two spots to 10.



Further down, Chris Brown looks set to secure his 28th UK Top 40 this Friday with Questions, currently at Number 20, and Naughty Sesh by house producers Majestic & Tigermonkey lands at Number 23. Released last Friday, the song has taken off after going viral over the weekend, thanks in part to social media star Dapper Laughs, who also features.



Also looking to make its Top 40 debut this week is Feel It Still by US rock band Portugal. The Man. The track has been gaining momentum in recent weeks following its feature on the advert for the new iPad Pro.

