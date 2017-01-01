JAY-Z denies Kanye West diss on 4:44

JAY-Z has denied his Kill Jay Z track from his 4:44 album takes aim at Kanye West.

The Empire State of Mind rapper’s song, from the hugely successful album released in June (17), created speculation that he was calling out his former friend, after the Golddigger star slated he and his wife Beyonce onstage in Sacramento, California last November (16).

Kanye was allegedly upset that JAY-Z hadn't contacted him following his wife Kim Kardashian's terrifying Paris holdup the previous month (Oct16) and ranted, "JAY-Z, call me, bru (sic). You still ain’t called me."

But in a new 60-minute interview released by JAY-Z’s own streaming service Tidal on Friday evening (18Aug17), the new dad of twins Sir and Rumi, insists that’s not the case.

He does, however, admit that West’s onstage comments, made before he abruptly cancelled the rest of his tour and was hospitalised the same month (Nov16), did cut deep.

“What really hurt me was, you can’t bring my wife and my kids into it,” JAY-Z shared. “We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem.

“He’s an honest person and he’s wrong a lot of times,” he continued. “But, the point is, I was getting to a point where, ‘You got hurt by that.’ You can’t get diss somebody by saying you got hurt. That’s the softest diss of all-time. What are you talking about, you sucka a** ni**a? You soft as s**t! It’s not about a Kanye diss. I’m talking about me. When I say, ‘You dropped out of school, you lost your principles,’ I’m not talking about Kanye. I’m talking about me. The whole thing.”

JAY-Z who was spotted at London, England’s Chiltern Firehouse on Friday night, also addressed the fight he had with Beyonce sister’s Solange in a lift after the 2014 MET Gala in New York City.

Referring to the incident, he noted, “We’ve had one disagreement ever. Before and after, we’ve been cool.”

“She’s like my sister,” he added. “I will protect her. That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law. My sister.”

Meanwhile, it was reported this week (ends18Aug17) that JAY-Z and Beyonce have purchased their first Los Angeles area home, in the city's very wealthy Bel Air area, for a reported $90 million (GBP 70 million).