Harry Styles to play on BBC one hour special

BBC Music today announce Harry Styles at the BBC - a world-exclusive hour-long entertainment show hosted by Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw - to be broadcast on BBC One this autumn.



Harry, who earlier this year began his career as a solo artist when he premiered his debut single ‘Sign of the Times’ on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw - will perform tracks from his self-titled number one debut album - as well as talking to friend Nick about his career and life to date, being a solo artist and the start of his acting career.



The one-off sixty-minute special from BBC Studios, filmed in front of a live studio audience in Manchester, will be broadcast on BBC One in November and will include songs Harry has never previously performed for a TV audience.



The show follows in the footsteps of Adele at the BBC and Michael Bublé at the BBC which were both BBC Studios productions. Broadcast in November 2015 on BBC One, Adele at the BBC, presented by Graham Norton, was nominated for Best Entertainment Programme at the Bafta Awards. A sketch within the programme, which saw Adele impersonate herself in-front of Adele impersonators, broke the BBC YouTube channel record by gaining over 60 million views.



The recording will take place in Manchester 30th August. Registration to apply for tickets to be in the audience is open from 10am on 21st August until 11:55pm 22nd August - please visit http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/live_at_the_bbc_30aug17 for further details.



Nick Grimshaw says: “Harry is a great performer and full of so many wonderful stories about his extraordinary career, which he'll be sharing with us, I can't wait for this show!”



Harry Styles at the BBC is a BBC Studios production, executive produced by Anouk Fontaine and edited by Guy Freeman, Editor, Special Events and Formats. The programme was commissioned by Jan Younghusband, Head of Commissioning, Music Television.

