Fifth Harmony shut down Camila Cabello questions in awkward interview

Fifth Harmony have made it clear they want to focus all press on their new music after refusing to discuss the departure of former bandmate Camila Cabello during an awkward interview.

Camila abruptly left the group in December (16) and in a new chat with journalist Dan Wootton on his Bizarre Life podcast this week (ends18Aug17), they were asked about the unexpected line-up change.

However, the girls, who previously insisted they had no idea Camila was leaving, tried to avoid the topic and promptly steered the conversation back to their new self-titled album.

"Right now, we're really focused on each other," Dinah Jane responded. "We're so excited in the now, and we have so much to look forward to."

The stars were then asked about how they reacted weeks after Camila's exit, when she claimed she felt oversexualised in the group.

"We know how hard we worked," Lauren Jauregui replied. "We know how our choreography makes us feel and how empowered we feel. We have our voices, which are incredible and kind of surpass anything else."

Wooton then tried to get another comment about Camila from the bandmembers, asking if they would ever repair their broken friendship and follow her on social media again, prompting the singers to turn to their public relations representative to step in and move the interview along.

"We want to talk about our new music. We don't want to be shady, man," Jauregui said. "We just have better things to talk about."

"There's not a problem, but they just addressed it and we only have five minutes left," the publicist interjected. "If we're not going to talk about the new music that comes out in 10 days, we've got to move into that."

After the interview, Wooton took to Twitter to post audio footage from the tense discussion and criticise the girls for how they handled his questions.

"AWKS (awkward)! Fifth Harmony really don't like talking about Camila Cabello," he wrote. "Their diva moment from my Bizarre Life podcast."

He then quipped, "After spending just one hour recording my new Bizarre Life podcast with FIFTH HARMONY, I can see why CAMILA couldn't wait to leave."

Lauren was quick to hit back at his comments, tweeting, "I'm not sure how trying to avoid answering probing questions meant to start drama b/w (between) women is being 'diva'..but thanks for the support".