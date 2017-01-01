Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott expecting twins

Lady Antebellum star Hillary Scott will become the latest celebrity to welcome twins after revealing she is expecting two babies instead of just the one.

The country singer initially went public with her pregnancy news on Thursday (17Aug17) in a double announcement with her bandmate Dave Haywood, whose wife is also expecting.

However, on Friday (18Aug17), Hillary explained she was actually carrying twins, siblings for her four-year-old daughter Eisele, with her husband Chris Tyrrell.

She shared the latest information with fans in a series of posts on Instagram, including a sweet video clip of the parents-to-be breaking the exciting news to young Eisele.

"God has answered our family's countless prayers!," Hillary captioned the posts. "Our family is growing ... Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all!

"We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait (somewhat patiently if you're Chris and I, and impatiently if you're Eisele) for these precious BABIES to arrive. Yep, babies! We are having TWINS! It's truly a miracle."

The pregnancy is all the more poignant for the Tyrrell family as Hillary previously suffered a miscarriage, and the singer hopes their change of fortune will help others who have endured similar tragedies.

"Because we've been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally," she continued. "Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is."

"My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility," she added. "God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don't lose hope!"

Hillary's babies are due in February, 2018, two months after Dave's wife Kelli is due to give birth to their second child.

Meanwhile, Hillary will join the likes of Beyonce and JAY-Z, and George Clooney and his wife Amal as a celebrity parent of twins. Former couples Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, and Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony also share twins.