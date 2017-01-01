Demi Lovato brushes off storm to perform in Central Park

Demi Lovato played through the pouring rain on Friday (18Aug17) after refusing to let a storm derail her big performance in New York's Central Park.

Fans of the pop star had braved the wet weather to start lining up hours before the gates opened for the free gig, which aired live on TV as part of U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series, and Demi didn't let them down.

Members of the audience were soaked through as they waited for the performance, but their patience was rewarded as Demi hit the stage with producer Jax Jones for their upbeat collaboration Instruction, complete with percussionists and dancers dressed in sparkly carnival gear.

She also teamed up with electronic trio Cheat Codes to belt out their recent track No Promises.

Demi, who styled her hair in double French braids and wore a white crop top and high-waisted black pants for the show, took to Twitter after the set to express her gratitude to her devotees for their unwavering support.

"My Lovatics (fans) who came to @GMA this morning & stood in the pouring rain to see me THANK YOU!!," she posted. "I love you. Your support means the world".

The Sorry Not Sorry singer is currently busy working on the follow-up to her 2015 album Confident, and this week (begs14Aug17), Demi revealed she is also filming a documentary to take fans behind the scenes of the making of the project.

"I want people and viewers to see my journey," she told U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight about overcoming her previous struggles with eating disorders, mental illness and addiction issues. "I want them to learn about my life today rather than thinking about my life in the past. A lot of people have heard my story, I've been very open about it, but a lot of people don't know what my life is like today and I get to share that with my fans, which is so important to me."