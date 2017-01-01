Rita Ora presents reality show while wearing foot cast

Rita Ora was forced to wear a protective boot while taping her reality show Boy Band on Thursday night (17Aug17) after sustaining a mystery foot injury.

The I Will Never Let You Down singer revealed she was wearing the boot in a series of uploads to her Instagram Stories, with the first video showing her hobbling down a corridor backstage at the U.S. show and telling the camera, "We (are) going live, nothing's gonna stop me" as she pointed down to her left foot, which was covered by the flared leg of her silver sequinned trousers.

She later celebrated by dancing off-camera in the studio and saying "we did it" and lifting the leg of her trousers to show off the black protective boot.

The 26-year-old also poked fun at her appearance when she watched the live show back by filming a clip of the TV show and writing in the caption, "hobble ora lol (laugh out loud) on @boybandabc right now" followed by a picture in which she has drawn a circle around her boot and written "hahaha".

Earlier that day, she shared a picture on Instagram showing her poking out her tongue and throwing up the peace sign as she sits with a blue walking cane. She wrote in the caption, "Got my Foot and my Cane - ready for the show tonight."

The singer has not revealed what caused the injury, but it didn't seem to slow her down as she changed her outfit, glammed herself up and went to a gig following the taping and filmed herself dancing and singing on the way there.

The reality show aims to find the next big five-piece boy band. It is judged by Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, Spice Girl Emma Bunton, and Timbaland.

It's not Rita's first foray into reality TV - she has previously been a judge on The X Factor U.K. and a host on America's Next Top Model.