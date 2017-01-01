NEWS Elvis Presley just misses album top spot Newsdesk Share with :







The Top 2 on this week’s Official Albums Chart were separated by just 35 combined sales, and it is Ed Sheeran who scoops his 15th (non-consecutive) week at Number 1, denying Elvis Presley an extension of his Official Chart record.



Ed’s third studio album ÷ and new Elvis compilation The 50 Greatest Hits were neck-and-neck all week, but Ed has pipped Elvis to the post at the final whistle.



Elvis’ collection, released in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of his death, was the most purchased physically this week, but has to settle for the Number 2 slot, becoming his 52nd UK Top 10 album. The King takes pole position north of the border however on this week’s Official Scottish Albums Chart.



Elvis holds the record for the most Number 1 albums ever achieved by a solo artist; he topped the Official Albums Chart last year with his 13th Number 1 album The Wonder Of You, his collaborative collection with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 5, the late Glen Campbell drops to Number 3 with Adios, Kesha scores her highest charting album ever in the UK with Rainbow at Number 4, and Rag’n’Bone Man’s huge album Human falls one place to Number 5.



YouTuber dodie achieves a personal best on the Official Chart with her new EP titled You, debuting at Number 6 today. Her debut EP, Intertwined, peaked at Number 35 last November.



The Cribs’ new album, 24-7 Rock Star S**t, enters at Number 8, while Grime star Chip scores his third Top 20 album, and first since changing his name from Chipmunk – League Of My Own II bows at Number 12.



Rat Boy’s debut album Scum lands at Number 15 this week, while Martine McCutcheon’s new album Lost And Found scores the singer/actress her highest chart placing since 2000 at Number 17.



Mansun vocalist Paul Draper enters at Number 19 with his debut solo album Spooky Action, and finally, guitarist Richard Thompson hits the Top 40 for a tenth time in his career with Acoustic Classics II at Number 24.

