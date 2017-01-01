NEWS Pink reveals Peaky Blinders cameo ambition Newsdesk Share with :







Fresh from her 5 year break, Pink dropped by the KISS FM studio this week to speak to presenter Tom Green about her brand new album. She revealed the reasoning behind the spooky release date of Friday 13th was because it’s her favourite date. This is due to the fact it’s when she had her first kiss, which was in a creepy grave yard.



During her break from the public eye, Pink became a mum which she says has made her a lot goofier and a lot less serious. Which might come in handy, as she revealed her family would rather what other artists perform than her.

She went onto share she’d love to get a cameo in British drama Peaky Blinders, as it’s her favourite programme. She’s keen to don one of the famous suits and commit a few murders.



Finally, Pink weighed in on the infamous Katy Perry and Taylor Swift feud. She picked Taylor’s side, saying no matter what you say you always end up offending someone.



