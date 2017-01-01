NEWS Kanye West and Kid Cudi 'recording a secret project' together Newsdesk Share with :







Kanye West and fellow rapper Kid Cudi are reportedly working on a top-secret project in Japan after settling their feud.



According to editors at Page Six, the Bound rapper, who was hospitalised for a reported “nervous breakdown" earlier this year (17), has secluded himself in a studio in Japan with Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi.



"They’re going to drop some crazy collaboration out of the blue,” an insider told the news outlet. “They’re going to drop some surprise project on everybody. They’re recording it now.”



Cudi was previously signed to Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music record label but the pair famously fell out when the Ohio native called out "fake" rappers who make "corny s**t" and "won't be lasting too much longer" during a performance last September. He later clarified he was referring to "Ye", a.k.a Kanye and Drake, who "don't give a f**k about me."



Kanye responded on stage during his ill-fated Saint Pablo tour, telling Cudi, “I birthed you... I’m so hurt. I feel so disrespected. Kid Cudi, we’re two black men in a racist world.”



However, he soon made up with the Day 'N' Nite rapper, calling him, "...my brother... The most influential artist of the past 10 years.”



Cudi later admitted himself to rehab for help with depression and anxiety.



At present there are few details about the content of the project. According to the newspaper, “nobody knows what it is - or what it sounds like ... There are no professionals in the room. It’s just Cudi, Kanye and an engineer. They’re recording together in Japan.”



The pair have been spending a lot of time together of late and rumours first swirled of a collaboration in July, when the rappers were spotted together in Los Angeles. Last week, contemporary artist Takashi Murakami fuelled the reports when he posted a photo of the duo visiting his LA studio.

