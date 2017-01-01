Luis Fonsi came up with Despacito in his sleep

The melody of summer smash Despacito came to singer Luis Fonsi in a dream.

The Puerto Rican star reveals the catchy hook became stuck in his head back in 2015 and he immediately set to work filling out the rest of the tune.

"I woke up one morning with 'Des-pa-cito... Puerto Rico...' (in my head)," he told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "That's all I had, and that's all I needed!"

However, it took months for the song idea to be crafted into a chart hit as Fonsi mulled over the overall sound of the track, which ended up featuring rapper Daddy Yankee.

"It took a while because I didn't know how I wanted to produce it, so it took a little bit to get that perfect hybrid between pop and urban," he explained. "Then I called my buddy Daddy Yankee, who's a big part of this record, and it all came together."

Despite recognising the hitmaking potential of the song, Fonsi admits he has been blown away by the global chart success that's followed since Despacito's release in January (17), and the extra boost in popularity it's received since Justin Bieber jumped on a remix of the single, which has since dominated the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for the past 14 weeks - tying the second longest reign at number one.

"When we first started kinda getting into the top 10 on the Hot 100, I was like, 'Man, we're gonna break the top 10! This is very exciting!'," he smiled. "And then finally it got to number one and it's been there for 14 weeks, and it's just a blessing, it's been a huge surprise.

"This is a song that just came to me on the guitar, the same way I've been writing songs for the last 20 years, and I'm just so honoured that the world has connected to this song, this Spanish song, to see all these beautiful countries singing in Spanish, that to me is very beautiful."

Fonsi has been given further reason to celebrate as the original promo for Despacito recently became the most-viewed music video in YouTube.com history.