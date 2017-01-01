Solange leaves Twitter with anti-racism parting shot

Solange Knowles deleted her Twitter account after posting a message of support to an activist who allegedly tore down a monument to the American confederacy.

Her final post was one of a series of tweets calling out racism after the ugly scenes at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend (12-13Aug17).

Solange's last tweet called for the release of Takiyah Thompson, a 22-year-old student arrested in Durham, North Carolina after allegedly toppling a monument to confederate soldiers.

Her Twitter parting shot read, "deleting my twitter soon, but before I dip...when we gonna pull up ? & what we got to do to get my new hero Takiyah Thompson free?"

Thompson's alleged act of vandalism came after Heather Heyes, a paralegal and anti-racism activist, was killed in Charlottesville after being run down in the street by a car allegedly driven by a 20-year-old white nationalist.

White supremacists descended on the town after its council voted to remove a statue of General Robert E. Lee, who led the pro-slavery secessionist states' troops in America's civil war.

The star reportedly explained her reasons for quitting Twitter in an Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

"Been trying to study myself, been trying to practice self preservation during this time and not give racist ugly ass f**k bois (boys) who reek of citronella (perfume oil) my energy so I can preserve my spirit to perform this album. F**k white supremacist(s), f**k nazis, f**k your stale a** bland a** monuments."

Solange is the latest star to vent her fury over events in Charlottesville on social media. Demi Lovato, Ellie Goulding, Elizabeth Banks, Dax Shepard, Mia Farrow, Barbra Streisand, J.K. Rowling, Patricia Arquette and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong all expressed their outrage at the ugly rally and U.S. President Donald Trump's muted response.

Last year (16) Solange's sister Beyonce released Formation, a song which drew praise for the way it addressed African-Americans' attempts to counter racism.