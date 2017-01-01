NEWS Elvis Presley taking on Ed Sheeran for this week’s top album Newsdesk Share with :







It’s Elvis versus Ed on the Official Albums Chart Update this week as two titans of music duke it out for chart supremacy.

August 16 marks forty years since Elvis Presley’ death, his new compilation The 50 Greatest Hits is currently leading the way in the race for Friday’s Number 1. Elvis’ latest release is less than 200 combined chart sales ahead of Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (2), an album that has not left the Top 3 since its release 23 weeks ago, so we could be in for quite the close call this week.



Elvis last featured in the Official Albums Chart Top 5 in August 2016, when his collaborative album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The Wonder of You, topped the standings. If The 50 Greatest Hits holds onto the top, Elvis' record as the soloist with the most UK Number 1 albums will be extended to 14 chart toppers.



The late Glen Campbell is at 3 with Adios in today’s sales flash, while Kesha’s new album Rainbow sits at Number 4 as of today’s midweek update. A Top 10 placing would be a huge improvement on Kesha’s previous album Warrior, which peaked at Number 60.



Also new in today’s Top 5 is YouTube star dodie with her second EP You, currently riding at Number 5 and on track to be her personal best on the Official Album Chart should its momentum continue. dodie’s debut EP titled Intertwined peaked at Number 35 last November.



The Cribs could be on for their highest charting album ever come Friday, as 24-7 Rock Star S**t lands at Number 6 today. Rat Boy's debut album Scum is at Number 9 today, while former Mansun lead singer Paul Draper is eyeing up Number 10 with his debut solo release Spooky Action.



Elsewhere at today's halfway mark, rapper Chip is back with his latest release League Of My Own II at Number 12, and renowned guitarist Richard Thompson is pulling strings at Number 14 with Acoustic Classics 2.



Finally, Martine McCutcheon is set for a return to the Top 20, Lost And Found looks on course to become her highest charting album for 17 years at Number 15, while American bluegrass singer David Rawlings could net his first Top 40 album with Poor David's Almanack at Number 31.

