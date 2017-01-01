NEWS Dua Lipa and P!nk battling it out for Number 1 spot Newsdesk Share with :







Dua Lipa and P!nk are going head to head for this week's Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart. Should either make it all the way on this Friday's chart, they'll be the first female solo act to top the Official Chart in the UK for almost two years.



Currently leading the way on today's Official Chart Update (Aug 14) is Dua Lipa - her latest single New Rules has climbed from 5 to 1 midweek. The song, which is taken from her self-titled debut album, has been scaling the Top 100 over the past five weeks.



Close behind is P!nk, who is heading for Number 2 with her brand new track What About Us. The US star made her grand return last Thursday (Aug 10) and debuted at 83 last week after less than 24 hours on sale.



As things stand, Dua Lipa is just 512 combined sales ahead, meaning the race for Number 1 is still wide open. The last female solo artist to top the Official Singles Chart was Adele, who debuted at Number 1 with Hello in October 2015.



Last week's Number 1, Feels by Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean, slips to 3 but is still very much in contention for the top spot, just 1,300 combined sales behind Dua Lipa at the halfway point of the week. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's Despacito is holding at 4, and DJ Khaled's Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller drops from 3 to 5.



London DJ and producer Jax Jones continues to edge closer to the Top 10 with Instruction ft. Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don, hopping three places to 13 in today's update, as does J Balvin and Willy William's Mi Gente, up five places to 14.



A dance cover of En Vogue's Don't Let Go (Love) by remixer James Hype and singer Kelli-Leigh is set to make its Top 40 debut this week, zooming 30 places to Number 17, and Swedish DJ Avicii is on track to make his return to the Official Chart after a two-year hiatus with Without You, currently at 26.



Finally, Kesha's Praying is set to rebound up the chart following the release of its parent album Rainbow, currently up nine places to 29, and Liam Gallagher's For What It's Worth - a taster of his forthcoming album As You Were - is new at 34.

