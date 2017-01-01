Louis Tomlinson: 'Songwriting helped me forge my musical identity'

Louis Tomlinson became a songwriter in order to gain a musical "identity".

The 25-year-old singer first found fame as one fifth of boyband One Direction, before proving he's more than just a pretty face by working with other people to pen tunes for the group, including songs Perfect, Strong and Taken.

He's now branched out on his own as the band enjoy a hiatus, and is using his songwriting skills for his own music too.

Speaking to Billboard.com, Louis explained: "That's what kind of drove me to want to be a big songwriter with the band, to gain an identity of sorts. I just feel like I'm getting stronger and more confident with each single, and I'm definitely still learning as a songwriter and an artist on my own as well. It's exciting for me, and to have the support of the fans is always amazing - I definitely feel like they've got my back."

Louis is planning to follow his single releases with an album at some point in the near future. And while his superstar status means there's little his fans don't know about him, the father-of-one promised they will learn a lot more by listening to his very "honest" album.

"The album in general is just very honest and conversational. In the early sessions I've had, a lot of songwriters love to write about fairytales and situations that just don't really feel like the bands that I grew up listening to," he explained. "They speak very matter-of-fact and honest, and I think that's cool and that's interesting. Although the fans know loads about me, they'll definitely learn a bit more after the album."

Louis is keeping quiet about the title of his next single. But he added in the interview that he feels the tune is most representative of him lyrically.

"I think my next single will sound the most like me lyrically. I suppose I'm constantly looking at the results of the (current) single, but for me I am really excited to release that one because it feels the more like me lyrically," he smiled. "I think we do have the next single, it's just working out when the best time to release that is and that's depending on how this single goes."