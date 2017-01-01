Pink's awkward 'motor boat' incident with girl fan

An overzealous fan once shoved Pink's face between her breasts and made her do a "forced motor boat" during an awkward encounter in Puerto Rico.

The Raise Your Glass singer recounted the moment she made contact with a fan's chest in a rather intimate way to Australian broadcasters, Nova's Fitzy and Wippa, during an interview on Monday (14Aug17).

"I was in a bar once in Puerto Rico and a girl ran up to me, lifted up her shirt, and it was a forced motor boat," she laughed to the presenters. "It was a full violation."

Motorboating is an act in which a person places their mouth into the area between a woman's breasts, followed by a rapid shaking of the face in a side-to-side motion.

Thankfully the So What singer didn't seem too traumatised by the event and she moved on to discuss her growing daughter Willow and her plans to return to Australia to tour.

"She's my six-year-old teenager now," smiled the singer, who is married to former professional motocross competitor Carey Hart, as she talked about Willow, who has also told her mother she gets bored during her live performances.

"That hurt a part of my rib I didn't even know I had," she added.

Pink recently upset her Australian fans when she admitted life got in the way of her "giving a s**t" about her Australian success. But speaking to KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show last week (ends13Aug17), the 37-year-old confirmed she planned return to tour the country next year now that son Jameson, who was born in December, is a little older.

"I know how much I was once loved. It has been four or five years... next year, I will be there," she smiled.