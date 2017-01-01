Bruno Mars recruits Zendaya for latest music video

Bruno Mars has cast Zendaya as his love interest in the music video for Versace on the Floor.

In the video, the singer and Spider-Man: Homecoming actress give each other flirtatious glances in the hallway as they enter their adjoining hotel rooms and Zendaya listens to her neighbour singing Versace on the Floor at his piano.

She leans against the adjoining wall and dances around seductively in her metallic Versace minidress, which features jewel-encrusted shoulders and long flared sleeves, with matching metallic pumps. She lip syncs to the track as she moves around and the zip at the back of her dress magically undoes itself.

Zendaya eventually drops down onto the bed, where she performs more sultry moves, before the video cuts to a close-up of her stepping out of her dress, which has fallen to the floor, and walking away. "The End" flashes up on the screen as a knock on a door can be heard.

"When the flyest man out here calls you for one of the flyest songs out..you make it happen. #VersaceOnTheFloor @brunomars," the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram, while Bruno, 31, wrote, "What you thought I wasn't gonna shoot a video for this silky summer jam? #Hooligans let's goooo! Versace on the floor video out now! Starring the oh so fly @Zendaya."

Zendaya's appearance comes a few months after she impersonated the Locked Out of Heaven star on U.S. TV series Lip Sync Battle in May (17). She donned his red shirt and shorts, white baseball cap and gold chains to lip sync and dance to 24K Magic, but she lost out to her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, who gave an impressive routine to Rihanna's Umbrella.

The video, directed by Bruno and Cameron Duddy, was released on Sunday (13Aug17), the same night Zendaya won the Choice Summer Movie Actress prize at the Teen Choice Awards.