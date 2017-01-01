Glen Campbell laid to rest

Glen Campbell was laid to rest on Wednesday (August 9) according to a post by his family on Facebook.The Campbell family would like to thank everyone for their enormous outpouring of love and support. Glen was laid to rest on Wednesday in a private ceremony in his hometown of Delight, AR. A private memorial will follow.Campbell died on Tuesday (August 8) after a six year very public battle with Alzheimer’s disease which saw him record three albums and do a final tour before the illness made it impossible to continue working professionally.The singer was buried in his hometown of Delight, Arkansas.