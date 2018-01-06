Elvis Presley auction at Graceland raises over $1.6m

Collectors from around the world raised their paddles to bid in hopes of going home with a piece of Elvis history at the “Auction at Graceland,” which took place at the new Guest House at Graceland Theater during the 40thAnniversary Elvis Week commemoration, with items selling for over $1.6 million.The 40th Anniversary attracted a worldwide bidding contingent who participated in the auction of rare and authentic Elvis Presley artifacts and memorabilia. With an unprecedented 315 lots available, it was the largest and most comprehensive auction to date at Graceland.Fans, music collectors and pop culture enthusiasts from around the world participated on site and online in the auction, with all 315 lots expertly authenticated by the staff of Graceland Authenticated. All of the items in the auction were offered from third-party collectors and none of the items included in the auction came from the treasured Graceland Archives. The mansion and all artifacts in the Graceland Archives continue to be owned by Lisa Marie Presley and are not for sale. Graceland Authenticated sets a new standard for pop culture authentication and appraisal to ensure artifact accuracy and provide evaluations of privately-owned collections.Among the 315 items sold in the August 12 auction, notable items include:Elvis Presley owned and stage-worn sleeveless jumpsuit and jacket – $250,000Elvis Presley owned and worn gold and diamond ram’s head necklace – $138,750Elvis Presley owned and worn gold and diamond guitar ring with “EP” initials – $112,5001973 Elvis Presley stage-worn cape with tiger skin pattern on the interior – $83,750. The cape will be coming home to Graceland to join the jumpsuit and belt.Elvis Presley TCB necklace – $75,000Elvis Presley owned and worn red “elephant corduroy” suit – $62,500March 26, 1956, Elvis Presley signed contract solidifying Colonel Parker as his exclusive management – $35,000Historic 1977 Elvis Presley signed legal document giving Vernon Presley power of attorney, one of the last legal documents Elvis signed – $32,500Elvis Presley handwritten and initialed note “When You’re Not In Love, You’re Not Alive – God Is Love. E.P.” – $27,500Scotty Moore’s personal 1999 Gibson “ES-295 Scotty Moore” guitar – The first one made, presented to Scotty by Gibson – $25,000For a complete list of all items and final sale prices visit http://auction.graceland.com/catalog.aspx.All of the prices realized include a 25% buyer’s premium. The next Elvis Auction at Graceland will take place on January 6, 2018 during the three day Elvis Birthday Celebration January 5-8, 2018 followed by another auction during the 41st Anniversary Elvis Week August 11-18, 2018.

VVN Music