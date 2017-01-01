Bruno Mars to donate $1 million to those affected by Flint water crisis

Bruno Mars has donated $1 million (£773,000), the proceeds of his Michigan concert on Saturday night (13Aug17) to the Flint water crisis fund.

Fans of the That's What I Like singer were left stunned when he briefly stopped his show at the Palace of Auburn Hills to announce he would be donating all of the profits for the show to help provide aid to the victims of the Flint water crisis.

In a speech, the 31-year-old singer encouraged the audience to stand together and not forget those affected by the disaster.

"I'm very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause," Mars declared gratefully.

"Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster.

"As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again."

All the proceeds from the Detroit show will go directly to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint to help those affected.

The charitable organisation is currently addressing a number of issues brought on by the disaster.

It is believed the impact of the disaster will last for years. Children who have been exposed to lead poisoning could suffer from long lasting physical and developmental issues.

Mars is currently on a sold out world tour in support of his latest album, 24K Magic. The artist has performed in Europe and recently kicked off the North American leg of the tour in Las Vegas (28Jun17). The finale of the tour will see the singer take to the stage on 11 November at The Forum in Los Angeles.