Mel B ‘close to signing new deal for reality show'

Mel B is reportedly close to signing a lucrative deal to appear in a new reality show.

The former Spice Girl, who is currently going through a bitter divorce from estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, has been thrown a lifeline after it was revealed she has blown her $50 million (£38.3 million) fortune, and has also been ordered by a Los Angeles court to pay $40,000 (£30,000) a month in spousal support to the unemployed producer.

The timing for the alleged deal with E!, the network which put the Kardashians on the map, could not be better for the America’s Got Talent judge as it will help solve her money problems and give her a platform to tell her side of the story in full, as she’s apparently promised nothing will be “off-topic”.

"E! are keen to sign her up as they think it could be a massive hit for them, and Mel is desperate for the cash,” a source told Heat magazine. “She knows she was stupid with money before but she doesn't want to give up her A-list lifestyle - and she doesn't think she should have to."

It's not Mel's first time at the reality TV rodeo. In 2010 she appeared in docuseries Mel B: It's a Scary World with her then spouse, which ran for just one season on the Style Network.

The show exposed the tension in her relationship with Stephen, with the 42-year-old complaining, during their weekly sessions with their family therapist, Dr. Sophy, that he needs “to have a certain sex”.

“Because we’re so busy, I need to have time to feel ultra sexy with him. I can’t just go, ‘Here we go.’ I’m not holding out - I don’t have time for romance,” Mel told the doctor. But Stephen responded: “You have to remember, I’m like Rick James. It’s like I’m a super freak. I need to have certain sex. It’s kind of like taking my food and water away from me.”

As well as earning her some much-needed cash, Mel allegedly plans to spill the beans on which of her famous friends have really stood by her during her troubles.

"The show will cover everything from the break-up with Stephen and her reconciliation with her mum and her sister (who she became estranged from because they did not like Stephen) to how she's coping on her own and getting ready to date again,” added the source. “She's not afraid to upset anybody and will be very open and honest."