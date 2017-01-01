Charlize Theron's dedication to film role left her missing two teeth

Charlize Theron put everything into the role of femme fatale Lorraine Broughton, in movie Atomic Blonde, and lost two teeth in the process.

The 42-year-old actress, who has several fight scenes in her latest movie role, confessed she pushed herself to her own personal limits when filming the action scenes in the spy thriller.

She endured 10 weeks of training to get herself ready for the role and was determined to do all of her own stunts.

And in an interview with British newspaper The Daily Mirror she revealed she was kicked, punched, and pushed against a wall during filming but it was during training the accident occurred.

"I cracked two back teeth," she revealed to the news outlet. "I had to have dental surgery, they had to be removed. It wasn't fun."

"It wasn't even a cool story, like getting punched. I did it in training. I was so frustrated with myself that I clenched my jaw too tight and broke my teeth. It's still a little sensitive, I still need some more work to be done."

She also confessed that the gruelling training and sequences left her so exhausted and in pain that looking after her two children five year-old son Jackson and daughter August, two, was really difficult.

"Some nights it was painful to pick up my kids, everything hurt. My muscles were in agony," she confessed.

Not realising their mum was in pain the children were keen to play and Charlize tried to hide how she felt from them.

"The older one would jump on me, want to play, and I was crying inside, but I never showed it. My body was like, 'It's been six months, please stop'."

This isn't the first time the actress has done her own stunts, she took up the challenge in both Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015 and Aeon Flux in 2005.