Roger Waters: Trump is ‘Supremely Dumb' and 'a nincompoop'

Roger Waters has an opinion of Trump and its, “he is supremely dumb. He is a nincompoop. He kind of professes that publicly with his tweets and the way he behaves”.The outspoken former Pink Floyd member has never been shy to make a political comment. His current U.S. tour is a brilliant musical and visual slap at America’s grubbiest ever President.Waters spoke with RT America about the current state of politics which he so accurately predicted in his 1979 Pink Floyd album ‘The Wall’. It now has become symbolic of how detached politics is in the United States and all of the Western world has become from its function which was for civil society to organise itself in a way that helps society to grow and develop and protect the civil rights of its citizens,” Waters said.Trump is the poster boy for a corrupt America. “The White House now is an edifice symbolic of the function of government that now protects the tiny elite of very, very wealthy men who actually run this country and the corporations who benefit from the policies that are metered out by the congress bought and paid for by the donors who were given the liberties to make those donations by the supreme court,” Waters said.Regardless of Trump’s pissing contest with North Korea, Waters sees the US is stuffed regardless. “It is deplorable. It means the whole political system is up for sale. In consequence, it is a charade. It has nothing to do with government of the people, by the people, for the people. This administration has shown, and is completely honest about the fact, that it wants to dismantle all humane federal government agencies that look after the environment, the old, the sick, anybody poor. They need to be destroyed on the altar of the corporations. That must be kept off the mainstream media. We can’t talk about it”.Watch the complete Roger Waters interview with RT America here:

