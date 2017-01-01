Fiona Apple: 'I wish I could be there to help Sinead O'Connor'

Singer/songwriter Fiona Apple has reached out to her "hero" Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer confessed she was miserable and suicidal in an online post earlier this month (Aug17).

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer worried family, friends and fans when she posted a desperate video from a New Jersey motel, revealing her doctor was the only person keeping her alive.

Sinead said, "There's absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist - the sweetest man on earth, who says I'm his hero - and that's about the only thing keeping me alive at the moment... And that's kind of pathetic."

A close friend has since assured everyone that Sinead is OK and "safe" following her latest public meltdown and now Apple has offered the singer her support in a video, in which she states, "Hello Sinead O'Connor, I'm Fiona Apple. I want you to know you're my hero as well."

She adds, "I just saw the video of you and I don't want you to feel like that... You've given so much and I wish I could be there. I wish I could be of some use to you... I'm your friend, that's all I want to say. And you're my hero."

Apple has also posted footage of O'Connor's performance at the 1989 Grammy Awards on YouTube.

Hours before Apple's video aired, Sinead assured fans she's back on medication for her mental health issues.

"Good people of Facebook. Thank you for your love. I am well. In a wonderful, loving hospital," she began. "I am now back on depression meds and also meds for PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder). I have the best doctor and medical team now that I have ever had. And today I woke up beaming smiling for no reason at all. Every day I am more me, alive, like the sun is coming up more every day."