Lena Dunham praises Taylor Swift's 'powerful' testimony against Denver DJ

Lena Dunham is proud of her friend Taylor Swift for giving a "fierce and cutting testimony" against a DJ who "grabbed" her behind.

The 27-year-old singer took to the stand in a court in Denver, Colorado on Thursday (10Aug17), where she recalled how former KYGO radio host David Mueller touched her bare butt during a meet-and-greet after a 2013 show in the city.

She described the assault as a "very long grab" beneath her skirt, noting it was long enough for her to be sure the move was "intentional", and her close pal and Girls star Dunham has now shared her support for the Bad Blood hitmaker during the traumatic trial.

"Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful," she wrote on Twitter on Friday (11Aug17).

Many of the actress' followers also chimed in to share how brave Swift is, with one user posting, "It is truly inspirational to see a woman stand up like that so others who might feel afraid may be empowered to do so also- thank you," while another pointed out how good it was of the TV star to speak out, tweeting, "Thank you so much for being the ONLY celebrity to speak up about supporting Taylor during the trial. I'm sad so many feminists are mute."

This case comes after Mueller sued Swift in 2015, claiming her accusation of him groping her was false and caused him to be fired. The musician counter-sued for assault and battery, with her mother Andrea Swift also taking to the witness stand earlier this week (beg07Aug17) to testify.

Fighting back tears as she spoke in court, she recalled, "I knew what happened, I heard it from her, I heard it from my daughter’s mouth. He sexually assaulted her, right there, that guy."

On the same day Mueller told his own lawyer, Gabe McFarland, that he closed his hand to avoid "poking" Swift during the photo op, with McFarland stating, "Mueller has been hurt and wants his good name back and he wants to be fairly compensated for income he lost and ability to earn income in the future."