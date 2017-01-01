NEWS Farewell, Glenn Campbell: country star’s final album Adios reaches new peak Newsdesk Share with :







While Ed Sheeran retains the top spot with ÷, taking second place on the Official Albums Chart this week is late country music star Glen Campbell.



The country icon, who passed away this week, sees his 64th and final studio record Adios reach a new peak of Number 2 today, up 11 places. The album was recorded after Campbell’s 2011-2012 Farewell Tour following his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, it previously charted at Number 3 upon its release earlier this summer.



As well as reaching new highs on the main Albums Chart, Adios is the best-selling album in Scotland this week, and also takes Number 1 on the UK’s Official Americana Albums Chart, launched last year and compiled weekly by the Official Charts Company in conjunction with the Americana Music Association UK.



Last week’s Number 1 album – Arcade Fire’s Everything Now – slips to 3, while Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human is at 4, and Lana Del Rey’s Lust For Life completes the Top 5.



This week’s highest new entry goes to Def Leppard, whose 30th anniversary reissue of Hysteria lands at Number 14. Close behind are Black Grape; the band, made up of Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Ruthless Rap Assassins’ Paul ‘Kermit’ Leveridge, are new at 15 with their first album for 20 years, Pop Voodoo.



Elsewhere, several new and classic records see big gains this week thanks to summer sales across a number of retailers. British hip-hop newcomer J Hus leaps 7 places to 16 with his debut Common Sense, Eminem’s greatest hits Curtain Call jumps 12 spots to 28, and two classic Oasis albums make big strides: Time Flies – 1994 – 2009 moves up seven to 25, and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? is up eight to Number 40.

