Calvin Harris dethrones Despacito to claim his eighth Number 1 single

Calvin Harris and his latest all-star troupe of collaborators have secured this week’s Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Feels, the Scottish DJ’s latest track featuring guest vocals from Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean, becomes Calvin’s eighth UK Number 1 hit, putting him level with The Rolling Stones, Oasis and Eminem, who each have the same number of chart-toppers.



Harris now has the second most Number 1s of any British male soloist, behind Cliff Richard, who has notched up an incredible 14 chart toppers.



The producer’s previous Number 1s are: Dance Wiv Me (with Dizzee Rascal, 2008), I’m Not Alone (2009), We Found Love (with Rihanna, 2011), Sweet Nothing (2012), Under Control (2013), Summer (2014) and Blame (2014).



Feels also earns Pharrell his fourth UK Number 1 and first since Happy climbed to the top in December 2013, while it’s Katy’s fifth and Big Sean’s first time at the top.



Climbing two places to reach a new personal best of Number 2 this week is French Montana’s Unforgettable, featuring Swae Lee. DJ Khaled’s Wild Thoughts drops a place to Number 3, ahead of Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber’s Despacito, down three to Number 4.



Rounding out this week’s Top 5 with a climb of four places is Dua Lipa’s New Rules. The song is officially Dua’s highest ever chart placing at Number 5.



Rudimental and James Arthur reach new heights this week with Sun Comes Up, up two to Number 6, while Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul and Matt Terry’s Subeme La Radio also scales two places to hit Number 10.



Jax Jones, Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don’s Instruction hits a new high of Number 16, a leap of six slots, and just behind them, The Script’s Rain lifts 14 positions to Number 17, becoming the group’s seventh Top 20 hit.



Also climbing into the Top 20 for the first time is J Balvin and Willy William, with Mi Gente, a two place riser to 19. Further down the chart, Yungen and Yxng Bane’s Bestie continues to make strides, floating six to Number 24.



Finally, three songs impact the Top 40 for the first time this week: Charli XCX’s Boys becomes her seventh Top 40 entry at Number 35, Duke Dumont and Gorgon City’s Real Life bows at 36, and Martin Garrix and Troye Sivan’s There For You reaches Number 40 after 10 weeks just outside the Top 40, earning Troye his first UK Top 40 hit.



