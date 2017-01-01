Mel B's former nanny missed a deposition session in the former Spice Girl's divorce case, citing food poisoning.

Mel, 42, filed for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte, 42, in March (17) and claimed in her legal papers that Stephen had impregnated the couple's one-time childminder Lorraine Gilles, who she alleges later had an abortion.

Lorraine was due to sit down with the popstar's lawyers last week (end06Aug17) for seven hours of questioning. However she dodged the meeting claiming she was unwell.

The ex-nanny's husband, technology entrepreneur Michael Bleu told DailyMail.com his wife's absence was due to food poisoning.

He said, "She was sick from food poisoning the whole week, she had to be driven to the doctor and she had medicine and she missed several days of work, this is not some trumped up thing, my dad said it was probably from the barbecue we had on Tuesday night."

In her divorce papers, the Say You'll Be There singer also alleged that Stephen and the ex-nanny stole from her and that Lorraine possessed personal items of hers and sex tapes she and her husband made during their marriage.

Lorraine, who was fired by the couple in January 2015, filed a defamation lawsuit against the singer over the claims made in the divorce papers. She denies having sexual relations with Stephen when Mel was not present.

In May (17) the America's Got Talent judge was granted a five-year restraining order against Lorraine after presenting evidence alleging she had harassed her. The same court order also granted Mel access to a storage facility she claimed contained personal items, possibly including the sex tapes.

A source close to the case alleged Lorraine had not cooperated by offering assurances over the sex tapes and that Mel had not been able to recover her personal items as they were been moved to another storage facility.

The insider old the British newspaper website that Mel and her team were suspicious over the ex-nanny's alleged lack of cooperation and absence from the deposition meeting.

"Something isn't right, maybe there is no physical threat but the emotional distress and the emotional threat is huge," the source said.