Boxer Tyson Fury: 'I'm here if Sinead O'Connor needs a friend'

British boxer Tyson Fury has reached out to Sinead O'Connor, insisting he's there for her if she needs someone to talk to amid her ongoing mental health crisis.

Fight fan Sinead shocked friends and family when she posted a heart-wrenching video online last week (ends04Aug17), revealing she was suicidal and living in a motel in New Jersey.

Aides have since assured fans that the Nothing Compares 2 U singer, who has a history of mental illness, is OK, and now Fury, who stepped away from boxing to tackle his own health issues, has offered the star his support.

In a video he has posted online, the fighter says, "There’s a lot of people out there who go through this same thing... millions of people around the world suffer with this.

"Mental health problems is (sic) one of the worst things that anyone could ever have, no matter how successful or rich you become. Mental health will always bring you down. And it always gives someone a right to write you off, for whatever reason.

"But I’m here if you need me. Tyson Fury - get someone to contact me. I’d like to speak to you."

In Sinead's tough-to-watch video, which she filmed in the New Jersey motel, the star complained of feeling alone.

"I'm all by myself,” she said. “And there's absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist, the sweetest man on earth, who says I'm his hero, and that's about the only thing keeping me alive at the moment... and that's kind of pathetic."

Before she posted the new video, O'Connor was rumoured to be making a musical comeback by singing at the boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. in Las Vegas on 26 August (17).