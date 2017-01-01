Kesha forever grateful to Zedd for reaching out at lowest point of her career

Kesha will always be grateful to young Russian DJ Zedd for helping her get her career back on track after rehab and her legal battle with former mentor Dr. Luke.

While battling with the producer over her contract, which she claimed threatened to end her career, Zedd invited her to record with him - even though they both knew the collaboration would probably never be released.

He tweeted: "very very sorry to hear about the whole situation. I’ll be happy to produce a song for you if you want my help."

The downtrodden Tik Tok singer accepted and last year (16) she joined Zedd in the studio to re-record his True Colors song.

Dr. Luke heard about the collaboration and gave it his blessing - because he's such a fan of the young DJ. True Colors became Kesha's first release since her 2013 hit Timber with Pitbull.

"It was just a therapy thing," Zedd tells Billboard. "Making music with someone to help them feel better."

But it was a lifeline for Kesha, who tells the publication, "Zedd reaching out was such a kind gesture. It resonated with my heart and soul and really touched me."

And she got another dose of his kindness when she performed with Zedd at Coachella last year (16).

"He's the true definition of a gentleman," she says of the man who was briefly linked romantically to Selena Gomez in 2015. "I’ve been going to Coachella for over 10 years and this was the first time I got to sing there. I got there two hours before we took the stage and I just remember him being so concerned with me being comfortable. He even came to the car and helped me carry my bags. I hope we’re friends forever."