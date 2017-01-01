Taylor Swift's mum sobs while testifying against Denver DJ

Taylor Swift's mum blasted disgraced DJ David Mueller during testimony in her daughter's groping case on Wednesday (09Aug17), insisting she has no doubt he "assaulted" the singer.

Swift returned to court in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday afternoon and faced off with the radio host she accused of touching her butt during a backstage meet and greet in 2013.

The 27-year-old's mother Andrea took the stand and tearfully recalled her daughter telling her what had happened.

"I knew what happened, I heard it from her, I heard it from my daughter’s mouth," she said. "He sexually assaulted her, right there, that guy."

She pointed at Mueller, who lost his job at a local radio station when the scandal broke.

"She (Taylor) couldn't believe that after he grabbed her, that she thanked them for being there," Andrea recalled. "It was just destroying her that she said that... As a parent it made me question why I taught her to be so polite in that moment."

The singer's mum went on to explain they opted not to report the alleged assault to the police, because they didn’t want the incident to to "define" Taylor‘s life.

"I was upset to the point where I wanted to vomit and cry at the same time," Andrea testified. "We felt it was imperative to let his employers know what happened."

Mueller also hit the stand on Wednesday, and was cross-examined by Swift's attorney, Doug Baldridge, who attacked the radio host's claims that Swift's accusations had "rendered him unemployable".

The attorney pointed out that his client intentionally did not go public with what happened, adding it was Mueller's own actions that cost him his job at Denver station KYGO.

Mueller told his own lawyer, Gabe McFarland, he purposefully closed his hand during the photo opportunity with Taylor, "so as to not poke" her.

McFarland concluded, "Mueller has been hurt and wants his good name back and he wants to be fairly compensated for income he lost and ability to earn income in the future."

Swift's mother wiped away tears in court on Tuesday (08Aug17) as the singer's attorney took aim at Mueller on the second day of the ongoing trial.

Mueller filed a $3 million (£2.3 million) slander suit against Swift in September, 2015, claiming he lost his job at Denver radio station KYGO after the singer falsely accused him of lifting up her skirt and touching her rear-end. The Shake It Off hitmaker fired back in a countersuit, accusing him of sexual assault and battery.

Mueller, 55, vehemently denies the allegations. The case continues.