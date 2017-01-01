Avril Lavigne 'bonds with new beau over passion for music'

Avril Lavigne and her rumoured new beau J.R. Rotem have reportedly bonded over their “passion” for music.

The Sk8er Boi singer was spotted holding hands with the music producer, who has worked with the likes of Destiny's Child, Lady Gaga and Jason Derulo, while out in Los Angeles on Monday night (07Aug17), prompting reports of a romance between the two.

Avril, who is currently in the midst of divorcing Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger following their split in 2015, is said to be working with the Israeli-American publisher on new material, but according to an insider it's more than just a professional relationship.

"He's respected in the industry. Lately, they've started hanging out socially and there's definitely chemistry there. They're both so passionate about music,” the source told E! News.

"They've been out a few times now and things seem to be headed in a romantic direction."

The outlet also claimed Avril, 32, will be releasing new music by the end of the year, though didn’t note whether it would be the fruits of her sessions with 41-year-old J.R.

Her new relationship comes after being romantically linked to fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera and she previously dated The Hills star Brody Jenner, prior to which she tied the knot with Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley.

Avril’s healthy appearance will provide some comfort to her fans, as the star revealed in 2015, that she had Lyme disease.The bacterial condition, spread to humans by infected ticks, left the star bedridden for months and even delayed production on her sixth album, a follow-up to 2013’s self-titled offering.

"Avril is in a really good place right now," the insider added to E! News. "Her recovery has been going well and she's been getting stronger and stronger. She has more energy and has even been exercising."