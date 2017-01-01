Rihanna cracks a joke after shading Diplo's music

Rihanna has responded after DJ Diplo told a magazine about her harsh criticism of one of his songs.

The Umbrella singer has collaborated with DJs Calvin Harris and David Guetta in the past but she has turned down Diplo's attempts to work with her as part of his electronic dance trio Major Lazer.

Explaining why in an interview with GQ Style, Diplo confessed, "So I played her a song. And she was like, 'This sounds like a reggae song at an airport.' (laughs) I was like, 'I'm gonna go kill myself.'"

His comments were widely shared on the Internet on Tuesday (08Aug17) and Rihanna took notice, sharing an article about her Diplo criticisms on Instagram and writing in the caption, "#DutyFree (crying with laughter emojis) My bad @diplo."

In the interview, the DJ, real name Thomas Pentz, said Rihanna is the one artist Major Lazer haven't been able to work with.

"I just want her on a Major Lazer song. She's like the one artist that we can't ever get," he said. "I played her (the song) Lean On. She was like, 'I don't do house music'. I facepalmed so hard on that one."

Although Rihanna turned down working with them on 2015 smash hit Lean On, which went to Danish singer MO, and wrote off the "reggae" track he played her during a studio session with Future and The Weeknd, he still holds out hope they will collaborate one day.

"I think before we're all done, she'll be on a song of ours. Hopefully. But if not, I don't really care," he said.

After his quotes got picked up, Diplo, 38, took to Twitter to state that he hadn't actually played her a finished track.

"Lmfao (laughing my f**king a*s off)... it was one bad demo... I thought it be a funny story," he tweeted followed by the facepalm emoji.