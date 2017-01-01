Rita Ora suffering from sea urchin injury

Pop star Rita Ora has been left with a limp after stepping on a sea urchin.

The Body On Me hitmaker has been promoting her latest single, Your Song, in New York City this week (begs07Aug17), but it appears the singer has been suffering in silence after an unfortunate run-in with the spiny water animal.

She went public with her painful injury on Tuesday (08Aug17), when she served as a guest co-host on U.S. morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan and was asked by her fellow presenter Ryan Seacrest why she had been limping backstage.

"I stepped on a sea urchin," she explained. "I think it's something that people eat, apparently, (known as the sushi item) uni. Anyway, before the unis get cooked... they do not look like they wanna be your friends! They're like little spiky balls...

"It's a really gruesome story. I stepped on it, and there's about 25 of those little bad boys (spikes) in my foot. It's horrible, but hey, at least I'm here and alive and I can move for you guys!"

Rita proceeded to show off her affected left limb, which had a small bandage wrapped around the ball of her foot, although it didn't stop her from wearing a pair of strappy heels for the show.

She continued, "I got a few of them (spikes) out, and then some of them just have to stay in there until the body pushes them out, because... the human body is amazing, what it can do."

And Rita has since discovered a natural remedy for the injury: "If you put it in vinegar, which is what I did, it helps it!," she smiled.

The singer, who also performed on Live with Kelly and Ryan, did not share details about where she was when she accidentally stepped on the sea urchin, but she recently enjoyed a few days' vacation in Jamaica.