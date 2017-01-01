Rita Ora pushes second album back to 2018

Rita Ora is delaying the release of her second album once again.

The Hot Right Now singer initially announced that her much-delayed second album, the follow-up to her 2012 debut Ora, would be released in November (17) in an Instagram live video in June. But during a Facebook Live chat on Monday (07Aug17), she confessed it was more likely to be in 2018.

"My album will be dropping very soon. I do want to say the beginning of next year but, hey, surprises do come, don't they? Because we have the Internet," she replied to a fan during a question and answer session.

Rita released single I Will Never Let You Down, which was presumed to be from a second album, in 2014 but faced multiple delays due to a tussle with her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris over songs they'd recorded together and legal issues with her former management company, JAY-Z's Roc Nation, who she accused of postponing its release.

Her record is now thought be completed and she released a new single titled Your Song in May. The following month she told fans on Instagram she was ready for everyone to hear her music.

"I was going crazy not being able to put music out, I am happy to do that and knowing you guys are still there makes me so happy," she said. "The album is going to come out in November and it's going to be major. I've been working on it for ages. There's some amazing people on it and amazing surprises."

During her Facebook chat on Monday, she revealed she had worked with artists including Chris Martin, Julia Michaels and songwriter Justin Tranter in the studio, while also confirming she will be doing a world tour.