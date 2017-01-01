Taylor Swift attends jury selection in Colorado groping case

Taylor Swift sat quietly in court on Monday (07Aug17) as jury selection for her groping lawsuit got underway in Denver, Colorado.

The pop superstar is preparing to face off with former DJ David Mueller after he filed a $3 million (£2.3 million) suit in September, 2015, claiming he lost his job at Denver radio station KYGO because Swift falsely accused him of lifting up her skirt and touching her backside during a backstage meet-and-greet ahead of a 2013 concert.

The Shake It Off singer responded with a countersuit, accusing him of sexual assault and battery, and lawyers for the two sides headed to federal court in Denver on Monday to begin picking jurors for the trial.

Swift and Mueller are not required to attend jury selection, but the 27-year-old star was present anyway for the proceedings, wearing a white dress with a black jacket for her first day in court. Mueller also attended.

Eight people will be chosen from a pool of 60 prospective jurors to hear the case. There will be no alternatives.

According to The Associated Press, the potential jurors were given 15-page questionnaires to fill out, and were asked if they had ever bought Swift's music, attended any of her live shows, or were fans of either the musician or DJ Mueller.

One man was dismissed from the group after expressing a bias against Swift, telling the court, "She seems petty and spiteful."

Jury selection is due to be completed on Tuesday (08Aug17).

Swift is said to be ready to testify during the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

She is suing for just $1 (£0.80) in a bid to hold Mueller accountable. The 55-year-old maintains he is innocent.