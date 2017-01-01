NEWS Def Leppard, Black Grape and David Bowie go head to head for highest new albums Newsdesk Share with :







While Ed Sheeran’s ÷ is on track to retain the top spot, a raft of new material and reissues are battling for the highest new entry on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



Def Leppard’s 30th anniversary reissue of Hysteria, leads the new entries at Number 5 based on 72 hours’ sales, while Black Grape, made up of Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Ruthless Rap Assassins’ Paul ‘Kermit’ Leveridge are eyeing up the Number 6 position with their first album for 20 years, Pop Voodoo. The duo, alongside former members including Bez, scored a debut Number 1 album back in 1995 with It's Great When You're Straight...Yeah.



Also reissued for the first time this week is David Bowie and Trevor Jones’ Labyrinth OST, a new entry midweek at Number 8.



Outside of the Top 10, there are potential new Top 40 entries coming for Lal and Mike Waterson’s Bright Phoebous (21), Randy Newman’s Dark Matter (23) and Nick Heyward’s Woodland Echoes (28).



Finally, Elkie Brooks’ price-slashed Pearls – The Very Best Of looks to climb for another consecutive week, up 25 places to Number 32 today, and is trailed by German heavy metal group Accept’s new album The Rise of Chaos (33).



