Usher herpes accuser goes public with press conference

A woman who alleges Usher may have exposed her to genital herpes has gone public with her accusations.

Quantasia Sharpton is one of three people represented by celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom who have filed lawsuits alleging the star exposed them to the sexually transmitted disease (STD).

She appeared at a press conference with Bloom on Monday (07Aug17) to detail her accusations against the R&B musician.

Sharpton said that she celebrated her 19th birthday at an Usher concert, and was selected to go backstage. She alleges Usher's security detail spoke to her and told her the Pop Ya Collar singer wanted to meet after the gig.

She then claimed he called her at her hotel where they met up and "engaged in sexual contact" and added, "He never warned me about any STDs, it was just after my 19th birthday. I never heard from him again."

An unnamed woman filed a lawsuit last month (Jul17) claiming she caught herpes following a fling with the R&B superstar.

Sharpton said that she was shocked at the reports, and knows she does not have the infection as she had a child last year (16).

However she contacted Bloom as she felt her "rights were violated" as she was placed at risk of contracting an incurable disease.

Bloom represents three people, Sharpton, a woman and a man, who claim they were put at risk of infection by the singer, one of whom the lawyer says has tested positive for the disease.

The attorney plans to file lawsuits on behalf of the trio of accusers in a California court on Monday and claims she has been contacted by others considering legal action against the musician.

Usher's original accuser, who is not represented by Bloom, is seeking $20 million (£15.3 million) in punitive damages, and wants another $20 million for emotional harm and medical bills.

The 38-year-old singer, who has been married to his manager Grace Miguel since 2015, has yet to publicly comment on the allegations.