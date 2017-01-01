NEWS Ronnie Wood's ex-wife reveals rocker is 'completely fine' after cancer battle Newsdesk Share with :







Ronnie Wood's ex-wife Jo has revealed the rocker is "completely fine" after battling lung cancer earlier this year (17).



The 70-year-old Rolling Stones star revealed in an interview with the Mail On Sunday's Event magazine that he had feared for his life when his doctor told him he had a cancerous lesion on his left lung.



After undergoing surgery to remove it, Ronnie was told the disease hadn't spread so he had avoided needing chemotherapy or further treatments.



Ronnie added to the publication that he had initially decided not to tell anyone about his health issues, apart from his wife Sally, because he didn't want to burden anyone else with the news.



But now, speaking to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Jo, who split from Ronnie in 2008, said she would never have feared for her former spouse anyway - because she knows just how strong he is.



"Ronnie will bounce back. He’s tough as old boots and completely fine now," Jo said. "He’s got to be back on it as he’s going on tour."



Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and the band have a string of European dates lined up for later this year. And Ronnie took to his social media to assure fans he would be joining them following the publication of the magazine article, writing: "Thank you for all your words of support today - I'm feeling great and ready to see you on the road next month."



Meanwhile, Jo also told The Sun that despite the nature of her split from Ronnie, with the pair's marriage coming to an end after she discovered he cheated on her, she remains very fond of her former spouse and always wishes him well in life.

"It’s better to be forgiving and happy. Ronnie is my friend," she added.

