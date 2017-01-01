Aaron Carter split from girlfriend before 'coming out' as bisexual

Former child star Aaron Carter is single again after calling it quits with his girlfriend shortly before coming clean about his sexuality.

The 29-year-old took to Twitter.com late on Saturday (05Aug17) to share an emotional letter with fans, revealing he is attracted to both men and women.

"This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me," the I Want Candy singer began, before revealing he had had "an experience" with a man in his late teenage years.

Now it's been revealed Aaron parted ways with his girlfriend, Madison Parker, days before going public with his sexuality secret.

A representative for the pop star tells TMZ.com the break-up was mutual, adding, the exes "love each other and respect one another dearly."

Carter's spokesperson explains the singer is now focusing on his music, which Aaron claimed was his "temple" in his Twitter post, sharing that the studio would always be his "safe haven".

Aaron was last spotted out with Madison in Los Angeles on 1 August (17), hours after he was discharged from hospital following a mystery surgical procedure.

Madison was also by his side during his arrest for driving under the influence in Georgia last month (Jul17), when Aaron was forced to deny speculation he was on hard drugs due to the gaunt appearance featured in his police mug shot.

Aaron subsequently revealed he suffers from a hiatal hernia stomach disorder, which affects his looks and makes him feel like an 80-year-old man.