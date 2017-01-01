Loved-up Liam Payne and Cheryl 'planning second child'

Liam Payne and Cheryl are reportedly already thinking about baby number two.

The loved-up popstar couple, who welcomed son Bear in March (17), may have only been an item since early 2016, but they're both relishing their new family life together.

And Cheryl and Liam have seemingly taken so well to parenthood that they're now talking about expanding their brood.

"Liam has been busy travelling and promoting his music as well as writing new material, but when he does get a moment he flies home to be with Cheryl and Bear - and of course try for baby number two," an insider let slip to Britain's Now magazine.

"It took some persuading but Liam agrees they're being 'good parents' to try now even though it's only four months since Bear was born."

While Cheryl, 34, hasn't been seen since giving birth and has kept a low profile on social media, 23-year-old Liam has been doing the rounds as he promotes his debut solo single Strip That Down. He's toured all over the world getting his music out there and has been revealing what family life is like in countless interviews.

He even set tongues wagging when he called Cheryl his wife on two occasions, but the One Direction star later cleared up the comments by declaring the pair were not yet married.

"Cheryl's making the decision because Liam is making a name for himself as a solo artist, while she's literally bringing up the baby," the source continued.

"They're planning romantic family time together next month for Liam's 24th birthday and hoping Cheryl will fall pregnant soon."