Sharon Osbourne sorry for previously slamming Justin Bieber

Sharon Osbourne has publicly apologised to Justin Bieber for slamming him over the years, insisting she was "wrong" to lambast him over the mistakes he made during his youth.

Ozzy Osbourne's manager wife has long been an outspoken critic of the Baby hitmaker, declaring in 2012 he wouldn't "stand the test of time", and blasting him again in 2013 for his "bad boy" antics after a series of run-ins with the law.

She took aim at Bieber again in 2014, making it clear she wouldn't tolerate his immature behaviour if she was overseeing his career, quipping, "He would have to go to the hospital to get my foot out of his a**!"

However, Sharon has now softened her stance on Bieber, 23, admitting she was "wrong" to openly blast him over and over again, as she has since acknowledged everyone should be allowed to make mistakes when they're young.

"I learned a huge mistake from Justin Bieber," Sharon shared on her U.S. daytime show The Talk on Friday (04Aug17). "A few years ago when he first started to act up, I thought it was because he was a precocious kid who had huge success, wasn't ready for it, and obviously wasn't listening to his advisers. And I was wrong."

"I should never have attacked anyone at that age, verbally, and made the comments that I made," the 64-year-old continued. "So I made a huge mistake not knowing the circumstances that were going on in his life."

Her remorseful remarks came two days after Bieber issued a heartfelt message for his fans, expressing his regret at cancelling the remainder of his Purpose World Tour.

In the lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday (02Aug17), Justin admitted he had to make the tough decision for the sake of his own health and sanity.

"Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE," he wrote. "I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be."

He went on to confess: "Im VERY aware i'm never gonna be perfect, and I'm gonna keep making mistakes, but what I'm gonna do is let my past dictate my future (sic)... I'm not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I am coming from!"