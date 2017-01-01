Lorde's Lollapalooza set cut short by severe weather

Lorde has sent her sincere apologies to fans after severe weather led to her set at the Lollapalooza festival being cancelled.

The 20-year-old singer was just one of the acts set to take to the stage on the first day of the music event at Grant Park, Chicago, on Thursday (03Aug17). But as heavy rain and storms began rolling in, Lorde was forced to call time on her set after just four songs - being pulled off stage by her production manager as organisers instructed festival goers to evacuate the venue.

Following the decision, Lorde took to her Twitter page to apologise to fans and promise that she would make it up to them if at all possible.

"F**ks sake (sic). i am so gutted guys i don't know what to tell you," she began. "they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can."

The Royals star added: "looking into the possibilities of a club show but i want you guys to see full tank show. will keep you posted."

Referencing her new album Melodrama, Lorde tweeted: "this is the most MELODRAMA s**t ever", before telling her fans to "stay safe".

She concluded her social media spree by sharing a video of herself strolling along in a stunning red evening gown, alongside the caption: "Soaked as blowing a kiss to u chicago (heart emoji)."

Lorde's set wasn't the only one affected by the bad weather.

Muse also had a headlining set at the festival which, again, was cut short by the decision to evacuate Grant Park.

The group took to their Instagram page following the announcement, sharing a picture of frontman Matt Bellamy on stage at the event and writing: "Very sad Chicago City & police evacuated Grant Park early on in our show tonight due to lightning strikes nearby. We will be back as soon as we can. Thanks to all those that were rocking in the storm. Amazing fans as always."

Ryan Adams, The XX, Blink-182 and Cage The Elephant are among the other artists due to be performing as the festival runs until 6 August. As WENN went to press, no storms were forecast in the Chicago area for Friday.