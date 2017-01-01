Carrie Underwood honours husband Mike Fisher following ice hockey retirement

Carrie Underwood has paid a sweet tribute to her ice hockey star husband Mike Fisher following the news of his retirement from the sport.

The Canadian sportsman is stepping down as the captain of the Nashville Predators National Hockey League (NHL) team, after leading the franchise to the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals series, when they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in early June (17).

Fisher shared his retirement news in an op-ed for The Tennessean newspaper on Thursday (03Aug17), when he reflected on his last game with the Predators, during Game 6 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where huge crowds of fans had gathered for the big finale.

Expressing his shock and gratitude to devotees, he wrote, "How was there that many people there? And all to support us? It was almost incomprehensible. The way the city was behind us was unbelievable, and that's what makes the memory such a high - but also bittersweet. Can you imagine if we had a (winners') parade down Broadway?"

Fisher went on to admit walking away from his "fun" job was "the hardest decision I've ever had to make," but insisted, "I know I've made the right one."

Country singer Carrie has since taken to Instagram to share a few words of praise for her man, admitting she is looking forward to spending more time at home with Mike and their two-year-old son Isaiah.

"Captain @mfisher1212 I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville (sic), but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life," she captioned a snap of Mike on the ice. "You've given your teammates and the game your all for so many years...you've worked so hard and made us all so proud! Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more..."

And Carrie makes it clear the Fishers will remain regulars at Predators games going forward, adding, "We can't wait to cheer on the @predsnhl WITH you in the stands! #ThankYouSmashville #PredsFansForLife".

Fisher, 37, made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators in 1999 and stayed with the team until 2011, when he was traded to the Predators, where he remained for the rest of his career.