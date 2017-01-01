Paris Jackson 'disappointed' by interview introduction

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris has been left "so disappointed" by her introduction in a new magazine cover interview after the writer described her upbringing as "a little strange".

Aspiring model/actress Paris Jackson features on the cover of i-D magazine's autumn (17) issue, and in the accompanying article, she discusses her views on a variety of topics, including feminism and the changing standards of beauty in the fashion world.

The interview was published online on Thursday (03Aug17), but Paris wasn't entirely happy with the piece's opening statements, in which reporter Tish Weinstock recalled her "out of the ordinary" upbringing at the King of Pop's Neverland ranch.

"Up until her father's tragic death in 2009, when she was just 11, Paris and her two brothers had lived a privileged - if sheltered and a little strange - existence," the introduction continued, before touching on her suicide attempts and her addiction issues following the Thriller icon's untimely passing.

Paris, 19, took issue with the opening lines and has since made her feelings known in a post on Twitter.

"The intro is definitely NOT something i gave clearance on... so disappointed. #journalists," she wrote, before explaining why she was including a link to the full article.

"But my answers were LIT (on fire) so i'm sharing it anyway (sic)," she added.

In the chat itself, Paris acknowledges her body and image don't fit the beauty norms, but she has embraced what some may call flaws - and she hopes others do the same.

"I'm not symmetrical, I'm not a size zero," she said of her figure. "I eat hella (sic) burgers and endless amounts of pizza. I can't fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite. I'm human. Not a dress-up doll. The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because 'perfection' is just an opinion."

"Beauty is not measured by numbers, or symmetry, or shapes, or sizes, or colours, or anything like that," she continued. "Beauty, true beauty, should be measured by the soul, the character, integrity, intentions and mindset of a person, what comes out of their mouth. How they behave. Their heart."