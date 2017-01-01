Rocker Tom DeLonge hunts down sexual predators

Former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge has helped to track down sexual predators in his neighbourhood after a failed kidnapping attempt.

The father-of-two alleges two grown men were searching for potential victims near his home in the San Diego, California area, but he and his pals intervened when they learned the miscreants were targetting a friend of his teenage daughter Ava.

In a Facebook post published on his personal account on Saturday (29Jul17), Tom shared photographs of the accused sexual predators, explaining the men were successfully apprehended by cops following a neighbourhood-wide campaign to hunt them down.

"THESE A**WIPES ARE GOING TO JAIL FOR TRYING TO KIDNAPP A 15 YEAR OLD GIRL 48 HOURS AGO (sic)," the rocker fumed. "She grew up with my family and my bandmates. We (concerned neighbours and friends) then banned (sic) together in Encinitas and we all posted about it. Then, about 10,000 San Diego people were looking for these d**chbags and their ugly truck."

The predators were reportedly caught in the act shortly after the neighbourhood search was launched.

"After they (the alleged peadophiles) staked out 2 MORE ELEMENTRY (sic) SCHOOLS YESTERDAY, the f**king idiot drove back into the SAME F**KING NEIGHBORHOOD where everyone was looking and wiring to crucify him," DeLonge explained. "So... SWAT TEAM took the f**kface down, and like the p**sy he is, he ratted out his friend instantly."

According to Tom, the saga is not over - neighbours and police officials are still trying to figure out if the men are members of an organised sex ring.

"Still trying to connect all dots to see if it goes all the way to human trafficking and any other horrible sex crimes," he shared. "But as a Father, I can speak for all other Fathers, these guys are lucky they were grabbed by police and not us."