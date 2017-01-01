Louis Tomlinson fulfils mother's dying wish by mending friendship with Zayn Malik

Louis Tomlinson has fulfilled his late mother's dying wish by mending his friendship with former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik.

The 25-year-old singer revealed recently that his mother Johannah Deakin had told him to work on building bridges with Zayn, who caused a rift in the band when he quit in 2015, prior to her death last December (16).

And as he appeared on U.S. host Andy Cohen’s show on Monday (31Jul17), Louis opened up about just where he and Zayn are in terms of their friendship.

"We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through. So we’re mates again, I suppose," he explained. "Like anything like that, it takes time. But it was nice that we had an opportunity to clear the air and be adults about it, I suppose."

Zayn was arguably the closest to Louis of all his fellow One Direction band members, with the Back to You star previously revealing their bond was almost of a "brotherly" nature.

So before she lost her battle with cancer, Johannah made it clear to her son that he needed to get back in touch with Zayn.

"My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too f**king short’. A mother's intuition is just f**king crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted,” he told Britain's The Sun newspaper last month.

Following Zayn's departure, One Direction continued releasing music as a four-piece before going on hiatus. They have since all released solo offerings, and during an interview with Music Choice on Tuesday, Louis admitted his own work is more "honest" than his One Direction releases.

“The writing process actually was easier for me…because you know I kinda just write about me and be very honest and very open…I mean when I wrote for One Direction I had to write a concept that matches for the four boys and to listeners as well,” he explained.

"(It's) nice to just to be able to completely open up…it is more pressure because it is just my decisions, obviously I take opinions from other people…It is exciting…I like to be as honest as possible in interviews and stuff like that and I am just try to put that into my music as much as possible. Very honest – you will learn a little bit more about me after this album.”