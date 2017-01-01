Kesha to tour the U.S. for the first time in four years

Kesha is embarking on her first U.S. tour in four years.

The Tik Tok hitmaker last hit the road in America in 2013 for her Warrior Tour, and now Kesha is gearing up for her Rainbow Tour, which kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama this September (17).

Kesha will spend six weeks touring before wrapping up her trek at the Hollywood Palladium in California on 1 November (17). The 30-year-old is touring in support of her new album Rainbow, which is due out on 11 August (17), and the singer is giving every ticketholder a digital copy of the new project with their purchase.

"My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans," she says. "And I'm so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new Rainbow Tour. I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me."

In addition to the tour, Kesha will also perform a private concert at YouTube Space LA on Wednesday (02Aug17). The show will be streamed on YouTube.com.

Kesha's new album is her first record since 2012's Warrior and a lot has changed for the singer. She is currently involved in a legal battle with her former mentor, producer Dr. Luke, who she claims sexually and emotionally abused her.

She opens up about the difficult time she has been going through in her new music.

"You heal what you can and keep going," she told U.S. radio host Elvis Duran. "(On this album I pushed myself to write) the hardest thing I could possibly find to say and the thing that I didn't want to be true or I didn't want to say and it would just bring me to tears to even think about saying out loud in a room full of co-writers. And that's when I knew that's the very thing I have to say, that's the very thing I have to sing."