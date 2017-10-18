NEWS Q Awards announced today with new longlist Newsdesk Share with :







Q Magazine, the UK’s greatest music magazine, today announced that the 27th Q Awards in association with Absolute Radio will take place on 18 October 2017 at Camden’s Roundhouse. Following the massive success of the awards new format in 2016, this year the Q Awards will also feature a very special intimate post-awards gig, allowing Q magazine readers and fans access to the awards as well as the stars themselves. Confirmed to perform are Manic Street Preachers and Sleaford Mods. Tickets to attend just the gig or the full-blown Q Awards and gig are available now via www.Qthemusic.com



Absolute Radio’s Christian O’Connell will return to host the Awards for his fourth consecutive year. Q’s partnership with Absolute Radio will allow the event to reach in excess of 2 million ardent music fans across on air, in print and across digital channels.



The Q Awards are proud to announce their continued partnership with Help Musician’s UK, Britian’s leading independent music charity.



New Q Magazine editor, Ted Kessler, has also instigated, for the first time in the award’s history, a longlist for the seven public voted categories. Compiled by the Q team and reflecting the magazine’s opinions and the acts they have supported for the past year, the voting opens today for the 7 public voted categories at www.Qthemusic.com. Voting closes on Monday 31 August with the awards nominees shortlist announced on 7 September - the longlists and categories are:



Q Breakthrough Act Presented by Red Stripe



Rag’n’Bone Man

HMLTD

Shame

Stefflon Don

The Big moon

Pumarosa

Girl Ray

Formation

The Moonlandingz

Sampha



Q Best Track Presented by Flare Audio



Royal Blood – Lights Out

Kendrick Lamar – Humble

Lorde – Green Light

The Killers – The Man

Gorillaz – We Got The Power

Kasabian – You’re In Love With A Psycho

The xx – On Hold

Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

Stormzy – Big For Your Boots

Liam Gallagher – Wall of Glass



Q Best Album Presented by Absolute Radio



The xx – I See You

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Sleaford Mods – English Tapas

Paul Weller – A Kind Revolution

Gorillaz – Humanz

A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service

Laura Marling – Semper Femina

Sampha – Process

Jay-Z – 4:44



Q Best Live Act Presented by The Cavern Club



Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Depeche Mode

Lorde

Father John Misty

The xx

Radiohead

The Killers

PJ Harvey

Stormzy



Q Best Solo Artist Presented by Help Musicians UK



Lana Del Rey

Ed Sheeran

Lorde

Liam Gallagher

Paul Weller

Jay-Z

Wiley

Stormzy

Kendrick Lamar

St. Vincent



Q Best Act in the World Today Presented by Buster + Punch



Lorde

The 1975

Ed Sheeran

Adele

Radiohead

Queens Of The Stone Age

The Killers

Stormzy

Depeche Mode

Kendrick Lamar



Q Best Film Presented by Pretty Green



Bunch of Kunst (Sleaford Mods)

The Inertia Variations (The The)

Eagles Of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)

The Rolling Stones – Havana Moon

American Valhalla (Iggy Pop & Josh Homme)



A number of highly-coveted merit awards will also be bestowed by Q magazine on the night. Designed to recognise career-spanning achievements, these will include the Q Classic Songwriter, the Q Classic Album, the Q Outstanding Contribution To Music, Q Hero and the Q Hall Of Fame.



Ted Kessler, Editor Q Magazine, commented: "From returning rock’n’roll icons to grime’s mainstream breakthrough and Ed Sheeran’s continued conquering of the pop landscape, it has been a brilliant year for music. This year’s Q Awards are a reflection of that and it’s shaping up to be one of the events of the year. The newly-created longlists mean that voters will play a crucial role in helping to shape our shortlists, and live performances on the night from Sleaford Mods, one of the UK’s most exciting live bands, and Manic Street Preachers, who have a long and illustrious history with Q, will cap off what promises to be another outstanding Q Awards.”



Absolute Radio’s Christian O’Connell said “It’s an honour to host the Q awards again this year and it’s great to see Liam Gallagher back and going head to head with the biggest bands in the industry. This could be the liveliest awards in years”



The Q Awards, in association with Absolute Radio, take place on Wednesday 18 October 2017 at Camden’s Roundhouse.



Tickets are on-sale now for the Q Awards 2017 and fans can buy tickets now for the full Awards experience including post-awards gig, or just the gig featuring Sleaford Mods and Manic Street Preachers.



Ticket info:

Gig and Awards £49 + booking fee | Doors Open: 16:25

Gig Only £30 + booking fee | Doors Open: 19:35



Tickets available from: www.qthemusic.com



2016 winners

Q Breakthrough Act presented by Red Stripe – Jack Garratt

Q Best Track presented by Jack Daniels – Bastille (Good Grief)

Q Best Video presented by Box Plus – Seamus Murphy (PJ Harvey, The Community of Hope)

Q Best Album presented by Absolute Radio – The 1975 (I Like It When You Sleep…)

Q Best Live – U2

Q Best Solo presented by Help Musicians UK – James Bay

Q Best Act in the World Today presented by The Cavern Club – Muse

Q Innovation in Sound Award – MIA

Q Hero – Meat Loaf

Q Maverick – Pete Doherty

Q Classic Songwriter – Ray Davies

Q Hall of Fame – Madness

Q Classic Album – The Charlatans (Tellin’ Stories)

Q Gibson Les Paul Award – Edge

Q Outstanding Contribution to Music – Blondie

Q Icon/Merit – Coldplay

