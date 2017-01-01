JAY-Z: 'My perspective about my absentee father has changed as I've aged'

JAY-Z's anger towards his father has dissipated now he can look back on their relationship with a different perspective.

The 47-year-old rapper is a father of three, after wife Beyonce gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June (17).

Jay has been doing some soul searching in the videos accompanying the release of his latest album 4:44, with the latest, Footnotes of Adnis, seeing him discuss his changing opinion of dad Adnis Reeves. Jay, real name Shawn Carter, and his three siblings, were raised by their mother Gloria after Adnis abandoned the family, and while the musician was previously furious towards his absentee father, his views about the situation have changed as he has aged.

"All my songs up until this point have been about anger with my dad," Jay says in the video, which sees him discuss the track Adnis, one of three bonus tracks on the physical copy of the record. "As an adult looking back, now I have a different perspective of it. I started thinking, 'Man, my dad married my mother at a time when everybody was leaving.' He tried...

"My mom had two kids before him. She had four kids by 20. I was the youngest child. They were young. That don't check the box of what I thought. That don't check the box of somebody who wasn't s**t. You married this woman with four kids and they was together for 11 years. Now the story gets different."

Meanwhile, Jay opened up about his musical influences in an interview with Britain's Metro newspaper, praising Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for his talents. Jay previously collaborated with the band on 2008 track Lost+, and Beyonce featured on the group’s 2016 hit Hymn for the Weekend.

"I have been in the industry long enough to know when I’m in the presence of a genius and Chris Martin is just that," he told the newspaper.

“In years to come, Britain will look back at him as a modern day Shakespeare. He is an incredible recording artist, an incredible songwriter, but where he really comes alive is performing live. If you get the chance to see Coldplay live, do it – you ain’t gonna regret it.”